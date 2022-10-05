FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — We are closing in on the midterm elections when the party in the White House usually loses seats in congress. In Maryland, that trend is what the Republican nominee in the sixth district, Neil Parrott, is counting on to take him to Capitol Hill.

The district extends from the strongly Democratic Montgomery County to the Republican-rich western Maryland counties. In the House of Delegates, Parrott has been a reliable conservative. He is pushing some hot-button social and cultural issues to turn out his base, but he is also capitalizing on anxiety over rising gas prices, the border and overall nervousness about the economy.

“The Democrats right now don’t have a plan to help America. Their plan? To hurt America. Their plan? To cause high inflation. They don’t have a way forward. Thankfully, the Republicans do,” said Parrott.

Parrott ran for congress two years ago losing to incumbent Democrat David Trone, who he will face again on the ballot next month. For Parrott to pull the upset this time, he will need to convince voters he can appeal more to the mainstream and offset trone’s record of constituent service.

“He’s been too busy being extreme to find common ground to get things done. So I think it’s very clear the obvious choice is congressman trone moving forward. He’s done a lot for us,” said Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller.

Parrott led the court fight this year to redraw Maryland’s eight U.S. House districts, giving him a landscape of voters somewhat more suited to his brand of politics. Voter turnout is key.

Both nominees have agreed to participate in candidate forums. Election day is November 8.