MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A spokesperson for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore claimed that Republican rival Dan Cox “gleefully embraced and accepted a gift from” a member of the Proud Boys.

This shows what we’ve known all along, Cox is a dangerous extremist that doesn’t belong anywhere near the governor’s office. Cox proudly bused people to the Capitol insurrection on January 6th and now years later, he’s still proudly associating himself with these dangerous extremists. Carter Elliott IV, spokesperson for Wes Moore

The Moore campaign said that you can see Cox accepting the present in a video from the night that he won the Republican nomination in the gubernatorial race.

“In the noise of the victory celebration, it was hard to hear what was being said. I was surprised by him handing me something, and frankly, I did not even keep the comb. I had never seen him before, and I have not seen him since. I have no affiliation with anyone involved in violence on January 6th, period,” Cox said in a statement.