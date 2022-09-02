WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Wes Moore, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Maryland, is going into the fall campaign against Republican Dan Cox with a significant fundraising edge after having raised $1.8 million to his opponent’s $195,000, campaign records show.

This leaves the best-selling author and military veteran Moore, who would become the first Black governor in Maryland history if he wins in November, with $1.3 million in the bank. Cox only had $130,000, according to the latest campaign finance filings July 4 through Aug. 23.

This stark contrast in fundraising is a startling trend for Cox, who was strongly backed in the GOP primary by former President Donald Trump, who held a virtual event for the Frederick delegate. Moore, who lives in Baltimore, has been blessed by Oprah Winfrey and has deep business connections having run his own small business and a non-profit operation.

“I am so humbled by the incredible number of grassroots supporters we have seen join our team to help us in our mission to build up our economy, make our communities safer, and strengthen our public schools,” Moore said in a statement.

Moore also goes into the latter months of the gubernatorial campaign season with a 2 to 1 Democratic voter advantage in Maryland that only gave way the past eight years to popular Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has called Cox a “nut job.”

Hogan said he could not support his fellow Republican for his views that the 2020 presidential election was stolen amid other comments about false allegations of election fraud.

In a statement earlier in the week, Cox downplayed the fundraising shortfall to Moore.

“Wes Moore spent eleven times as much money per vote in his primary than I did,” Cox said in a statement. “Unlike Wes Moore and Joe Biden, neither my campaign nor my administration will throw money at problems to solve them. No more endless studies and kicking the can down the road.”

Cox has attempted to change the narrative of criticism that has come his way over his 2020 election fraud beliefs and the deletion of an account on a controversial social media site which reportedly has hate speech on it.

The two combatants are set to debate on Oct. 12 that will air on Maryland Public Television.