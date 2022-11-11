WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Republican State Delegate Neil Parrot, who hoped to win the race for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, conceded to Democratic incumbent Congressman David Trone on Friday, the same day that the Associated Press called the race for Trone.

Parrott expressed his approval of recent redistricting, saying in a news release that the “extreme partisan gerrymander has been corrected, ” signaling his belief that, even in losing, he was proud of the outcome.

“I am incredibly grateful for everyone who worked with my family and me on the campaign trail. We have developed many close friendships that we value greatly,” Parrott said.

“While this wasn’t the outcome we wanted, it isn’t a defeat and it isn’t the end. We unified the Republican Party in western Maryland. We faced an overwhelming spending disadvantage that scared off national Republicans. We fought – and won – in court so that this district is fair and competitive and the people of the sixth district will never be taken for granted again.”