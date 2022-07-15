LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — In Maryland, early voting came to an end on Thursday. In Prince George’s County, in-person turnout was not the same as in 2018.



In 2018 more than 40,000 people showed up for early voting in Prince George’s County, but during this year’s early voting primary that number dropped by 10,000.

Deneen Banks, deputy administrator for the county’s Board of Elections says there’s a reason for dip.

“Because this election’s cycle is a little different, and we have 3 ways of voting. Some of those voters may have opted to vote by mail instead of even going to an early voting site this time, so we don’t know yet,” said Banks.

30,014 people submitted their ballots in person for early voting, that 5.92% of eligible voters. Banks expects voting participation to go up with web-based ballots, and walk-in ballots.

“So you have until 11:59 [Friday night] to get your request and to receive the web-based ballot. So we’re continuing to receive more people walking into our office requesting the absentee ballots as well as request for the web-based ballots,” she said.

They will also have to wait to count mail-in ballots, which has become a more common way of voting since the start of the pandemic.

“More than 65,000 people have requested the mail-in ballot this election cycle,” she said.

Banks says the earlier you show up at the polls on election day July 19th the easier your experience will be.

“Go out between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Those are the less busy times at the polling locations. Take your sample ballot with you so that you’ll know who you’re voting for. And make sure that you know where you’re going. Because your polling place may have changed due to redistricting the people that you vote for your candidates may have also changed since redistricting. So please make sure that you pay attention to those things,” she said.

For anyone who may not feel comfortable mailing in their ballot, she’s ensures the process is safe and secure.

“We have all of our dropbox is under video surveillance as well as in person security surveillance. And if all else fails, and you still feel a little uneasy, just come to our office you can vote here, your mail in ballot and you can leave it here,” said Banks.

Poll locations open on for primary election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for voting locations in Prince George’s County.