MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Less than 24 hours after Maryland U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin announced he wasn’t seeking re-election in 2024, discussions around who will fill his seat were already in full swing.

Will Jawando, a Montgomery County councilmember, was the first candidate to announce that he was running to succeed Cardin, who is retiring after decades in public office.

“I’m a lifelong Marylander. We have a great state. And Sen. Cardin has served it admirably for the last 57 years,” Jawando said told DC News Now in an interview on Tuesday.

Jawando said he’s running for the Senate because too many people are still struggling to achieve the American dream in Maryland.

“Many of them are unsure if our democracy can deliver on some of the basic things that were part of the American dream,” he said.

It is a race that is expected to attract other high-profile Democrats such as Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, as well as U.S. Reps. David Trone and Jamie Raskin.

“Maryland rarely has an open Senate seat, which means anytime you have one, you’re going to have a lot of ambitious politicians particularly on the Democratic side, running,” said Larry Sabato, the founder and director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.

There was talk of a run from popular former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, but he stated on Tuesday evening that he did not intend to run.

“You’d have to say Democrats are favored here though Larry Hogan would certainly be a strong candidate for the Republicans,” Sabato said before Hogan’s announcement Tuesday.

Yet, a Republican hasn’t held a Maryland Senate seat since 1987 when Charles Mathias left office.

Jawando said Maryland must keep a bold progressive in the Senate seat. He said he believes with voter-rich Montgomery County, he has a good chance.

“I represent the most of the 6 million in the state,” Jawando said. “So I think this will be a race that will be about ideas, it’ll be about who’s going to work and get around and talk to voters.”