HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Dan Cox is tossing his hat in the ring for a 2024 campaign for Congress from the state’s 6th District.

Gov. Wes Moore defeated Cox by a margin of almost two to one last year during the state’s race for governor.

Cox served in the House of Delegates from Carroll and Frederick counties. He seeks the seat now held by Democrat David Trone who is running for the Senate next year. Incumbent Sen. Ben Cardin, a Democrat, is retiring.

Cox is running on a conservative platform. This is his second bid for the U.S. House. He ran in Maryland’s 8th District in 2018.

“People are waking up that the Biden administration has failed them,” Cox said. “The only option is to have working people like me step up and says, ‘I think we can make a difference.'”

Neil Parrott, the GOP nominee for the 6th District in 2020 and 2022 is also considering a 2024 run.

The 6th District extends 200 miles from Western Maryland to the Washington, D.C. suburbs. About half of the district’s population lives in Montgomery County.