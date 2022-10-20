WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — With early ballot voting just a week away and the election only three weeks away, people are getting their voting plans together.

Washington County and Frederick County have received more than 6,000 mail-in ballots already.

Unlike the primary, election officials won’t have to wait until after the polls close to start counting early voting ballots. The general election officials are taking advantage of having a head start on the tabulation process.

“We feel like we’re going to be able to count anywhere from 4,00 to 5,000 mail-in ballots before election day,” Deputy Director of Washington County Board of Elections, Barry Jackson, said. ” So that’s four to 5,000 that we won’t have to count after election day.”

However, there’s still a concern that even with counting early votes prior to election day the question remains on how long will it take to get final results.

“We will have delivered all the voting equipment ahead of time, and then they’ll be getting ready for that and so by election night, at eight o’clock, we will have had results for all of the polling places results for our two days of canvassing the mail-in ballots, and then also the eight days of early voting,” Jackson explained.

Some residents we spoke with say although they voted with a mail-in ballot this time they’re planning to show up at the polls.

“I kind of feel it’s special and I want to go on election day,” Washington County resident Lorraine Blaydef said. “I’ve done mailed-in ballots before I’ve done pre-election voting and but now, I just want to go ahead and go on that same day.”

“We’ve had many times where a race was decided by one vote and so when you think that one person’s vote matters, yeah, it definitely matters,” Jackson said. “So every single vote matters and so we would encourage people to come out and vote.”