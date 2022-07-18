PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Some voters in Prince George’s County aren’t very concerned with who will be their next governor ahead of tomorrow’s primary election. They’re more concerned with feeling unheard and ignored by candidates. Some voters who spoke with DC News Now say they’re completely turned off from voting in the primary election.

Despite being the second largest county based on active voters registered with the Maryland State Board of Elections, voters in Prince George’s County feel left behind by candidates. Rachon Dixon says he won’t even be voting in the primaries as none of the candidates will do anything to help his community.

“It’s nothing that I’ve heard of that they are gonna do and I don’t think they’re doing anything or haven’t been doing anything for years,” Dixon said.

Cynthia Greene has called Prince George’s County home for the last 40 years. While she will be voting in the primary election tomorrow, she fears her concerns over things like the rise in crime in the county will not be heard by candidates.

“I’m hoping that they do [hear the concerns] but really no because this is a black community and not that I’m trying to discriminate, but something needs to be done,” Greene explained. “But with the candidates running, I really don’t think they’ll do anything because it’s like they don’t care about our black community.”

Some voters told DC News Now reporter Katie Rhee they didn’t know who to vote for as many of the candidates hadn’t visited Prince George’s County before the primary election.

“I haven’t seen not one candidate. I’ve seen the posters up in the yards but not one candidate,” Remelda Pearson said.

Pearson has lived in the county for 30 years, and during this campaign season, she hasn’t spoken to a single candidate nor heard about their plans for the state. However, she plans to pick a candidate tomorrow when she heads to the polls.

When I go to vote, I’m going to read over the information that’s supposed to be at the polls for us, and I’m just gonna go with that. Whatever is the best — Hopefully,” Pearson said.

According to data from the State Board of Elections, only around 25 percent of active voters voted in the last primary for the governor’s race back in 2018. So far, in the unofficial counts for the 2020 early voting, less than 6 percent of voters hit the polls.