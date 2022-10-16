FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — In a few weeks, Maryland voters can vote in the general election.

”In this general election, at least for Frederick County, is highly important because it’s going to determine the direction of our county for the next four to eight years,” said Maryland voter, John Funderburk.

A few of the bigger races in Frederick County is the battle for County Executive between republican candidate Michael Hough and democratic candidate Jessica Fitzwater.

The County Council at large seat is one of the most competitive races in Frederick County, with Republicans Tony Chmelik and Phil Dacey and Democrats Renee Knapp and Brad W. Young battling it out.

Voters can vote in person or by mail.

”I’ve personally like (voting) in-person because I like the voting process. I like seeing my ballot. I like to see my ballot being counted,” said Funderburk.

Elizabeth Clagette said voting by mail is more convenient for her.

”I’ve changed to mail-in ballots during the pandemic, and I haven’t changed back. It’s kind of convenient and fun,” said Clagette.

The last day to register to vote in advance is October 18th. Voters have until November 1st to request a mail-in ballot. If you have already requested a mail-in ballot, the Maryland State Board of Elections says ballots are now being mailed.