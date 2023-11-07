PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Hundreds of voters across Prince George’s County turned out to cast their ballots at the municipal elections on Tuesday.

“I want to make sure that my vote counts and that I get the right representation of the council,” said Bowie resident Shalina Hayes.

Hayes along with longtime resident Ellen Livingston are hoping candidates for the City of Bowie actually bring change.

“I’m hoping that this will actually work for in the positions that we vote him in for,” said Livingston.

There were two candidates for mayor on the ballot for the City of Bowie — Tim Adams and Troy S. Stewart. Regardless of who wins, residents said they have high expectations for their next mayor and council members.

“I’d like to see a little bit more on crime in the area. A little bit more on some of our city resources, we need the foliage around the streets cut back. We need just some of the city services that we’ve had in the past kind of restored,” said Livingston.

“I want to make sure that we show a commitment to the arts. And they’ve been talking back and forth about what to do with the racetrack, so it’d be nice if they turned into like a really pretty park or something like that,” said Hayes.

Laurel and Greenbelt held elections on Tuesday as well.

Laurel had 5 candidates on its ballot for mayor: Seeta Deonauth, Martin Mitchell, Brencis D. Smith, Keith R. Sydnor and Sophady Uong.

Greenbelt had 11 candidates looking to fill seven council member seats: Ric B. Gordon, Matthew A. Inezo, Jennifer A. Pomp, Rodney M. Roberts, Moses N. Sekatawa, James R. Whipple, William A. Orleans, Emmett V. Jordan, Kristen L. K. Weaver, Danielle P. McKinney and Silke I. Pope.

Many people at the polls Tuesday felt it was important to do their part and vote to bring change to their communities.

“I think it’s my civic duty. I can’t sit and fuss if I’m not part of it,” said Livingston.