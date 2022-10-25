HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than half a million ballots have already been returned in Pennsylvania two weeks before the November 8 election.

According to data released by the Pennsylvania Department of State, a total of 556,750 mail-in and absentee ballots were returned as of October 24.

More than 1.2 million ballots were requested ahead of the critical election that could decide the balance of power in Washington D.C. and decide which party controls the Governor’s mansion in Pennsylvania.

Of the 1,290,977 mail ballots requested, there have been 908,296 requested by registered Democrat voters and 257,222 requested by registered Republicans.

Independent and third-party voters had 125,459 ballots requested.

Philadelphia and Allegheny counties requested the most ballots as of October 24.

Of the ballots returned, there have been 407,062 returned by registered Democrat voters and 107,086 returned by registered Republican voters.

Applications for a mail-in or absentee ballot must be received by your county election board by 5 p.m. on November 1. Ballots must be received by a county election board by 8 p.m. on November 8.

The data comes as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz meet for their only scheduled debate in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race on October 25.

The exclusive one hour debate will be held at the abc27 studio in Harrisburg and can be watched in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social WHTM-TV ABC Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, York, PA Abc27.com @abc27news WJET-TV ABC Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie WFXP-TV FOX Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie WYTV-DT MNT Youngstown, OH Wytv.com,Wkbn.com @33wytv WBRE-TV NBC Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, PA Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv WYOU-TV CBS Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, PA Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv WTAJ-TV CBS Johnstown, Altoona, State College, PA wtaj.com @wtajtv WPHL-TV MyNetworkTV Philadelphia, PA Phl17.com @phl17 WPXI-TV NBC Pittsburgh, PA Wpxi.com @wpxi

The U.S. Senate Debate will also be streamed on the following websites:

Station Network Market (Counties) Station Website Social WETM-TV NBC Elmira, NY (Tioga) Mytwintiers.com @wetm18news WPIX-TV CW New York, NY (Pike) Pix11.com @pix11news WIVB-TV CBS Buffalo, NY (McKean, Potter) Wivb.com @News4buffalo WDVM-TV IND Washington, D.C. (Fulton) dcnewsnow.com @DCNewsNow

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access to the debate. The debate will be moderated by WHTM abc27 News anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester with questions covering the issues most important to Pennsylvania voters.

Follow the debate on social media with #PASenateDebate.