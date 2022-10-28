The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) rolled out a new ad on Friday targeting Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz over medical views and products he promoted before running for office.

The ad, titled “Snake,” is a part of the DSCC’s $33 million ad investment in competitive Senate races. The Hill was the first outlet to report on the 30-second spot.

The ad accuses Oz of ripping “people off selling fake medical cures, and he’s always looking for new customers.”

The spot then goes on to attack Oz for supporting “a radical plan that could cut Social Security and Medicare,” a reference to Oz’s past praise of a proposal from Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) that included a provision that would sunset federal programs in five years without action from Congress. Oz has said he would work to strengthen those programs.

The ad’s language echoes that of Oz’s Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, who hit Oz over the same issues at the state’s first and only Senate debate this cycle on Tuesday.

Fetterman’s health became the major focus of talk after the debate, as the Democrat gave an uneven performance at a critical moment in the tightening race. Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and is experiencing auditory processing issues that affect his ability to find words.

Democrats in the post-debate climate have tried to put the spotlight back on Oz.

Last week, The Associated Press detailed Oz’s work with Usana Health Sciences, a supplement manufacturer that has been investigated by federal authorities.

Oz's campaign said in a statement to the AP that his show was "very diligent about disclosing" its "paid partners," as required by federal regulation.

“I am very proud I was able to help so many people by bringing more transparency to health and wellness,” Oz said in a statement. “We won ten Emmys and had the most successful health show in the world which has inspired millions to take charge of their health.”

The television spot is the latest in a plethora of negative ads to hit the state ahead of Election Day. On Tuesday, the Senate Leadership Fund, a group aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), announced it was pouring more than $6 million into the race.

The race to replace the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R) is one of the most consequential Senate contests of the cycle, as it will likely play a significant role in which party controls the majority in the upper chamber next Congress. The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Fetterman leading Oz by just 1.3 points.