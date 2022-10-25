Split screen view of John Fetterman (D) and Mehmet Oz (R) during their only debate ahead of the November 8 election. (Gregory Nash, The Hill)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two candidates for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing.

Unable to see the poll above? Click here

Did Democrat John Fetterman do enough to win your support and secure the seat? Did Mehmet Oz have the big night he hoped for to gain the support from enough voters to send him to Washington? We’re sharing the poll above across the state of Pennsylvania to see what debate watchers thought of Tuesday’s performance.

Check back over the next few days to see the latest results from this unscientific debate poll.

A Nexstar Media/Emerson College poll at the end of September showed the two candidates in a virtual tie.

Of course, the real vote happens on November 8 when voters across Pennsylvania head to the ballot box for the general election. Early voting dates vary by location.

If you’d like to see a replay of Tuesday’s debate, you can click here. The on-demand video should be available about an hour following the conclusion of the event.