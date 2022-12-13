LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor-elect Josh Shapiro will be celebrating his inauguration in Lancaster County.

The Inaugural Ball for Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis will be held at Rock Lititz on Jan. 17, 2023.

Earlier in the day, Shapiro and Davis will be sworn in at the State Capitol in Harrisburg.

Those interested in tickets to attend this celebration should visit shapiroinauguration.org, where more information will be available soon.

“The Shapiro-Davis Inauguration will be a true celebration of Pennsylvania – representing our Commonwealth’s incredible diversity across every region,” said Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee Executive Director Amanda Warren. “This novel choice of location is reflective of an Inauguration that will be a fun, interactive series of events representing our entire Commonwealth. We are proud to partner with Rock Lititz as we continue planning a historic Inauguration that will bring people together and make Pennsylvania proud ahead of the beginning of the Shapiro-Davis Administration.”