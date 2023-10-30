PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Del. Danica Roem (D-13) is seeking to leverage her experience in Richmond into a bid for the state senate, as she faces off against Republican candidate and former police officer Bill Woolf.

Roem, elected in 2017, said her track record on infrastructure legislation and securing free meals for students are among her most prominent accomplishments in Richmond.

“The voters will get out of me is not only the experience of passing 41 bills into law, all with bipartisan support over the last six years, including 12 bills to feed hungry kids, and the experience of being able to chase down transportation money to the tune of $33 million,” she said.

She voted for implementing news lanes on Rt. 28 to ease commuting from her district to Dulles International Airport. She also said her work helped secure Virginia Highway Safety Improvement Program funding for a study of adding intersections along the corridor.

In 2020, Roem sponsored House Bill 5113, which mandated eligible schools apply for the Community Eligibility Provision, which secures school meal funding through the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service. The bill led to Manassas and Manassas Park students receiving free school meals. Additionally, Roem said 40 of Prince William County’s schools now participate in the program.

“It’s a really good benefit for parents because it saves you up to $1,000 per student per school year if your kids eat breakfast, lunch at school every day,” she said. “And at the same time, it’s also going to really take a hit on the administrative burden that the schools deal with in terms of tracking down who’s eligible, who’s not, who has school meal debt, who doesn’t.”

She said she plans to introduce legislation that would bring free meals to all schools in the Commonwealth.

The district includes what would become the controversial Prince William Digital Gateway, a project that county staff recently advised against, which includes rezoning to allow the construction of data centers in rural areas.

She said legislation she passed in the house in 2020 prohibiting the construction of some above-ground transmission lines sends county leaders a message “to stop approving data centers in western Prince William, where we do not want them, where they are not zoned and where they’re definitely outside of the data center overlay district in the first place.”

Statewide, Democrats are seeking to mobilize voters against Republican’s efforts to ban abortions in the state after 15 weeks. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has touted such a ban as a reasonable measure, garnering buy-in from GOP candidates across Virginia. Roem said she doesn’t believe Republicans would be satisfied with a 15-week ban, though.

“There’s no reason whatsoever to believe that Republicans would stop at a 15-week ban,” Roem said. “They would push the needle as far as they could.”

Roem has out-fundraised Woolf by nearly $1.3 million. Community-level financial support also favors Roem, who’s received more than 4,400 donations under $100, compared to Woolf’s 121.

DC News Now’s coverage of the race for Senate District 30 continues on Oct. 31 with a profile of Roem’s opponent, Woolf.