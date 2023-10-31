PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Republican candidate and Former Fairfax County police officer Bill Woolf is contending for the state senate District 30 seat, as the GOP looks to take control over the upper chamber in Richmond.

The redrawn District 30 encompasses portions of Prince William County, west of Centreville, as well as parts of Manassas and Manassas Park.

Voter data indicates that the district leans Democratic, but both Woolf and his Democratic opponent, Del. Danica Roem (HD-13), have sizable financial support. The Woolf campaign has raised $1,391,615 to date, compared to Roem’s $2,020,441, as similarly tight statehouse races across the Commonwealth. The funds raised as of Tuesday are on-par with congressional campaigns.

Woolf, a 15-year law enforcement veteran, touts his experience as the lead investigator for the Northern Virginia Human Trafficking Task Force.

“I know that we need to make sure that our brave law enforcement officers have the tools and resources that they need to be able to police and keep our communities safe to be proactive and out into the community itself,” Woolf told DC News Now. “So we’ll make sure that that happens. We’ll make sure that we also increase the morale of our law enforcement officers.”

Woolf said he would support tax cuts following a year that saw a $5.1 billion surplus in the Virginia general fund.

“Clearly that means that we’ve got money to put back into the pockets of the taxpayers and so we need to make that a priority,” he said. “Cutting unnecessary taxes, particularly the car tax in our area, is really high and so I hope to go to Richmond to be able to legislate to bring that down and bring some relief to the residents of the Commonwealth.”

In Prince William County, fights over zoning for data center construction have taken over county boardrooms and driven voters to polls during the primary election. Woolf said he would fight against re-zoning for data centers in areas close to homes and national battlefields.

“Education is really important to me for our young people and I don’t want to see noise pollution and other concerns that would distract kids and not give them the best education that they can,” he said. “I think that we need to regulate zoning and make sure that data centers are put in places where they can be supported by infrastructure and they’re not going to encroach on people’s quality of living.”

Roem is also opposed to re-zoning rural areas for data centers, boasting a track record in Richmond that includes legislation banning above-ground powerlines along parts of major roadways in her house district.

Central to statehouse elections in Virginia, this year is the issue of abortion. Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who endorsed Woolf, said that he would sign a bill limiting abortions in the Commonwealth to pregnancies under 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest and threats to mothers’ lives. It’s a measure that GOP candidates have deemed reasonable, and that Democratic candidates have widely pointed to to galvanize support.

While Roem doesn’t believe Republicans would be satisfied with a 15-week ban, Woolf said he would support legislation matching the will of his district. He said that 73% of voters would support the restrictions floated by Youngkin.

Election Day in Virginia is Nov. 7. Early voting is open at select precincts.