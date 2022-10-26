FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County announced that 13 more early voting sites will open starting Thursday as the November elections loom. These additional sites will push the county’s total to 16.

Each site is open Monday through Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. except for the Fairfax County Government Center, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The centers will also be open on October 29 and November 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as on October 30 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Officials said this is the first time the county has offered voting hours on a Sunday.

Any voter can use any early voting site to cast their ballot early.

Below is a list of all early voting centers:

Early voting ends on November 5 at 5 p.m.