VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Virginia is holding its 2023 general elections on Tuesday, Nov. 7. All 140 seats for the state’s General Assembly are in the race.

Virginia is one of only four states nationwide with legislative elections this year.

Each party is looking to gain control of the legislature — currently, the Senate is controlled by Democrats and Republicans have a narrow majority in the House of Delegates.

The offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general already are held by Republicans.

You can find the full list of candidates and local referendums for your area on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Use the buttons above to get the most up-to-date numbers from DC News Now.