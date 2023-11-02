Education and safety are top issues in his campaign

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Juan Pablo Segura said his run for political office is simple: “Democratic rule” in his home state of Virginia has set the state back.

That’s why the entrepreneur-turned-Republican candidate is seeking the 31st District state Senate seat in a swing district that some experts say could decide the political control of the General Assembly.

“We need a new generation of political leaders to fix our politics, both here in Virginia and in the area,” he said. “So I decided that I needed to throw my hat in the ring.”

The 35-year-old co-founder of District Doughnut is facing former Loudoun County Commonwealth prosecutor and former CIA officer, Russet Perry, in next Tuesday’s election. Millions of funds have been raised and spent between them, according to campaign finance reports.

Segura said he has the skills to get things done for his district which covers parts of Loudoun and Fauquier counties.

“I’m an entrepreneur. I’m an innovator. I can bring people together around new solutions thats been at the heart of my campaign,” he said. “A message that we can be successful together. We can focus on raising standards in our schools. We can lower the cost of living and we can fully fund law enforcement.”

Since late September, Segura had raised more than $2.8 million for his contest with more outside money, taking aim his opponent.

Segura said his main issues that he hears from voters are about education and safety.

“The No. 1 issue that keeps coming up over and over and over again is education,” he said. “Voters have had enough of the Loudoun County school board. They feel like they’re not being heard. The school board here in Loudoun is hiding things from parents.”

On the side of safety, Segura took aim at Perry, accusing her of being soft on crime – a charge she vehemently denies.

“I believe we need to fully fund law enforcement,” he said. “We need to make sure that folks are safe in the community and that’s what I’m going to focus on.”

Segura said he realizes the reality of the dynamics inside the district because of how Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin barely won in his race in 2021.

“it’s truly a swing district,” he said.

But Segura said he’s bolstered by the increased diversity the 31st District and that he has been heavily courting the Latino vote.

“We’re not going to be outfought or out-strategized,” he said.