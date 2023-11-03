RICHMOND, Va. (DC News Now) — Nov. 7, 2023 will bring a wave of state and local elections to Virginia, as well as referendums for voters to consider.

Some of the most watched races will be in the General Assembly, where Republicans hope to flip control of the Virginia Senate to the GOP. If that happens, Republicans will hold the power there and in the House of Delegates. (Democrats are looking to flip the House in a similar fashion.)

The offices of governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general already are held by Republicans.

Voters in Northern Virginia are among those who will determine the shape of state politics as well as the face of politics in the region.

We’ve put together some of the things you’ll want to keep in mind if you’re voting in person on Nov. 7.

Where to Vote

If you’re not sure where your polling location is, the Virginia Department of Elections makes it pretty simply through its online Polling Place Lookup. All you’ll need to do is pop in your address.

Your other online location to check your polling location is the Citizen Portal. You’ll need to provide some different information if you go that route: name, date of birth, the last four digits of your Social Security Number, and your locality.

Side note: If you’re a registered voter, you can use the portal to do a few things:

Update your address

Apply to vote absentee by mail

Find your polling place.

Check your voting history

What You’ll Need

You’ll have to have an acceptable form of ID to vote. Those include:

Virginia driver’s license

U.S. military ID

Valid U.S. passport or passport card

Voter ID card issued by Virginia Department of Elections

We’re including the full list of what’s acceptable and what’s not here.

If you don’t have an acceptable form of identification, you’ll have to sign an ID Confirmation Statement or vote a provisional ballot.

If you vote a provisional ballot, you have until noon on the Friday after Election Day to take a copy of identification to your locality’s electoral board or sign an ID Confirmation Statement in order for the provisional ballot to be counted.

You’ll find more information about the provisional ballot process here.

By the way, Virginia’s ID requirements apply to early voters who vote at the General Registrar’s Office or at a satellite voting location. There’s information about that on the Department of Elections’ Absentee and Early Voting page.

Who and What Is on the Ballot

To find out who’s running for state and local offices and what local referendums are on the ballot, you’ll find lists here.