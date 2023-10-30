Nearly 3,400 people are erroneously removed from the voting rolls as parole violations were listed as felonies

VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is under fire for errantly purging nearly 3,400 voters as control of the Virginia General Assembly is up for grabs in November’s election.

The number eclipsed the prior 270 voters state officials said were mistakenly removed from the voting rolls back in early October.

Virginia Department of Elections officials said the state’s computer system wrongly categorized probation violations as felonies that then in turn struck these people from the voting rolls.

Others like Don Scott, the House Democratic Caucus Leader, said that he’s incredulous about the excuse and called the problem “very troubling.”

“I’m not surprised that these would be the tactics of this administration, to do this right in the middle of a battleground election. We’re eight days from the election,” he said. “I think I believe it’s probably purposeful, but we need the federal government to come in to do an investigation.”

The controversy has become a serious flashpoint in Virginia’s elections, which will decide who controls both the state House and Senate. The governor has been campaigning to help his Republican party win races many have said will give him more of a mandate on issues such as abortion restrictions and other conservative issues.

High-ranking congressional Democrats like Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner have called for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the situation and whether the Voting Rights Act was violated.

“I would not be surprised that there’s more,” Scott said.

A spokeswoman for the governor declined to comment but referred to a statement last week from state election officials that stated they are working ”diligently to review and check each canceled record to ensure all impacted voters are reinstated.”

“ELECT is committed to ensuring that every eligible voter can participate in Virginia’s elections,” the statement read.

Larry Sabato, the director and founder of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, said that this has become a serious issue for the Youngkin administration.

“People take their right to vote, as they should, very seriously,” Sabato said. “Now they’re claiming they’ve already put them back on the rolls. What they have really done is create massive confusion, which is just as good as taking them off the rolls. People don’t know for sure whether they’re on or off.”

Scott said the purging saga likely isn’t over.

“We really need to get to the bottom of what’s going on,” he said.