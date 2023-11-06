Both the Virginia General Assembly's House of Delegates and Senate seats are up for grabs this year.

VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Voters in Virginia prepare to head to the polls on Tuesday, especially as all General Assembly seats up for grabs this year.

Voters are worried about issues such as the economy, schools and abortion rights.

Republicans led by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Democrats have been battling it out with millions spent on television advertisements and the constant courting of voters on the stump with some key races in play.

A few contests such as the 31st District state Senate race between Democrat Russet Perry and Republican Juan Pablo Segura in Loudoun and Fauquier counties are seen as crucial to whichever Party wins control of the Senate.

The election could hold the key to whether Youngkin has the GOP votes to pass a 15-week ban on abortion as well as seek other issues on his agenda regarding tax cuts and education. Some say that could bolster his stature which could then lead to a run for president next year.

But to Mari Jacobs, who lives in Loudoun County, safety is the main issue on her mind, she said.

“That’s something I never really worried about before in the last couple of years,” she said. “That is definitely one of the reasons I’m voting is to make sure the candidates that propose and promise to protect our citizens are going to follow through.”

Education is something that’s she’s also interested in seeing addressed by the state legislators.

“I guess just making sure that people’s voices are heard,” she said.

Jacobs does not care about Youngkin’s attempt at swaying voters.

“I’m not voting per party,” Jacobs said. “I’m voting with the issues and what the candidates say they’re going to do.”

Luke Ross, of Warren County, said the state of the economy and cost of living gives him great concern.

“It’s just super expensive to do do anything whether it’s go to the grocery store or put gas in your car,” he said. “I know these are issues that people face every day. I mean, just basic living needs.”

Certain candidates, Ross said, “definitely speak” to his concerns but he’s “trying to figure out” who he plans to vote for.

Mary Jane Kreiger said the issue she’s most worried about in Virginia is education.

“It’s extremely important that it does not become divided over political issues but rather focuses on exactly what’s needed to educate our children,” she said. “I’m very concerned about … the conservative trends that seem to be taking over this state.”

The issues of importance to Claire Crook are healthcare, transportation needs and access to housing and jobs, she said.

Cook, who voted early, said she is “fatigued” over hearing about concerns over abortion rights and crime.

“Crime’s been around for a really long time. Nobody’s figured it out,” she said. “Abortion rights have been around for a long time and now they’re gone. I really want to dig deeper and get into issues that have more of an impact on day-to-day life.”