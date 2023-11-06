LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — On the eve of an election that will define what Gov. Glenn Youngkin is able to accomplish legislatively, the republican held three rallies — in Fredericksburg, Manassas and Leesburg.

Youngkin, who was elected in 2021, brought up topics including parental rights, taxes and the economy, and repeated the slogan ‘Hold the house, flip the senate.’

Currently, democrats own a majority in the Senate, leaving some of Youngkin’s priorities without a path to being enacted.

Youngkin never brought up abortion at the rallies, which has been a rallying cry for Democrats — both in campaigning and on the airwaves. The governor has indicated support for an abortion ban after 15 weeks except in certain circumstances.

Several of the races that could decide the balance of power will happen in Northern Virginia, and some of those candidates were on stage with the governor as one final show of support.

Election Day in Virginia begins at 6 a.m., when the polls open, and ends at 7 p.m. when they close.