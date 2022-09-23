BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — All that confusion in Morgan County, West Virginia over counting votes from last May’s primary election looks as if it has finally been resolved.

County election officials have been busy all week trying to straighten things out. West Virginia’s secretary of state discovered that 245 ballots cast in the may primary were never counted. All week they have been trying to clean up the mess, but what do voters think?

“Well there’s a lot of potential angst and drama in it. But I am just glad that nobody is making accusations of voter fraud,” said Kate Lehman, a Morgan County voter.

After a week of discrepancies, the margin in question has been narrowed to just two votes. Darren Thorne defeated incumbent Republican Delegate Ruth Rowan in a House of Delegates race, and Bill Clark defeated G.W. Easton for a seat on the county commission

“This is a good opportunity for the morgan county commission and morgan county clerk’s office to review best practices, how we handle things. The notetaking that goes in, the procedures,” said Sean Forney, Morgan County Commission president.

The final results will now have to be certified by the circuit court for Morgan County.

Forney said that after this fiasco, he’ll be asking some very serious questions about election administration in their courthouse. Ballots were supposed to be mailed Friday to morgan county voters on military installations. But with all the complications from the primary vote recount, there will be a delay in getting them to the post office.