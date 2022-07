Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in West Virginia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 417 cities and towns in WV. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $70,339 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria: 8

#1. Winchester: 8

#3. Hagerstown-Martinsburg: 6

#3. Parkersburg-Vienna: 6

#5. Huntington-Ashland: 3

#6. Clarksburg: 2

#6. Cumberland: 2

#8. Beckley: 1

#8. Charleston: 1

#8. Fairmont: 1

#8. Logan: 1

#8. Wheeling: 1

#50. Lost City

– Typical home value: $158,112

– 1-year price change: +$20,105 (+14.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$37,995 (+31.6%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#49. Charleston

– Typical home value: $150,311

– 1-year price change: +$20,385 (+15.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$22,972 (+18.0%)

– Metro area: Charleston

#48. White Hall

– Typical home value: $207,824

– 1-year price change: +$20,441 (+10.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$45,141 (+27.7%)

– Metro area: Fairmont

#47. Wardensville

– Typical home value: $154,821

– 1-year price change: +$20,444 (+15.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$37,690 (+32.2%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#46. Clearview

– Typical home value: $181,373

– 1-year price change: +$20,463 (+12.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$51,617 (+39.8%)

– Metro area: Wheeling

#45. Moatsville

– Typical home value: $124,691

– 1-year price change: +$20,526 (+19.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$42,691 (+52.1%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#44. Fort Ashby

– Typical home value: $186,821

– 1-year price change: +$21,007 (+12.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$45,417 (+32.1%)

– Metro area: Cumberland

#43. Crawley

– Typical home value: $159,990

– 1-year price change: +$21,043 (+15.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$43,756 (+37.6%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#42. Burlington

– Typical home value: $159,594

– 1-year price change: +$21,140 (+15.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$44,246 (+38.4%)

– Metro area: Cumberland

#41. Purgitsville

– Typical home value: $157,246

– 1-year price change: +$21,325 (+15.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$43,837 (+38.7%)

– Metro area: Winchester

#40. Great Cacapon

– Typical home value: $163,516

– 1-year price change: +$21,337 (+15.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$43,802 (+36.6%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#39. Mount Clare

– Typical home value: $194,431

– 1-year price change: +$21,948 (+12.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$55,354 (+39.8%)

– Metro area: Clarksburg

#38. Hurricane

– Typical home value: $223,962

– 1-year price change: +$22,796 (+11.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$53,147 (+31.1%)

– Metro area: Huntington-Ashland

#37. Rio

– Typical home value: $160,087

– 1-year price change: +$22,796 (+16.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$49,122 (+44.3%)

– Metro area: Winchester

#36. Baker

– Typical home value: $163,837

– 1-year price change: +$23,093 (+16.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$42,823 (+35.4%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#35. Slanesville

– Typical home value: $201,402

– 1-year price change: +$23,246 (+13.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$40,746 (+25.4%)

– Metro area: Winchester

#34. Winfield

– Typical home value: $234,692

– 1-year price change: +$23,472 (+11.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$55,401 (+30.9%)

– Metro area: Huntington-Ashland

#33. Bridgeport

– Typical home value: $246,248

– 1-year price change: +$23,734 (+10.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$61,240 (+33.1%)

– Metro area: Clarksburg

#32. Waverly

– Typical home value: $159,404

– 1-year price change: +$23,851 (+17.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$54,809 (+52.4%)

– Metro area: Parkersburg-Vienna

#31. Scott Depot

– Typical home value: $233,770

– 1-year price change: +$23,859 (+11.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$55,046 (+30.8%)

– Metro area: Huntington-Ashland

#30. Renick

– Typical home value: $138,588

– 1-year price change: +$23,997 (+20.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$46,574 (+50.6%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#29. Berkeley Springs

– Typical home value: $201,965

– 1-year price change: +$24,064 (+13.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$49,844 (+32.8%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#28. Lewisburg

– Typical home value: $219,135

– 1-year price change: +$24,405 (+12.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$55,315 (+33.8%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#27. Augusta

– Typical home value: $194,691

– 1-year price change: +$24,612 (+14.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$46,149 (+31.1%)

– Metro area: Winchester

#26. Vienna

– Typical home value: $166,503

– 1-year price change: +$25,348 (+18.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$52,875 (+46.5%)

– Metro area: Parkersburg-Vienna

#25. Davis

– Typical home value: $208,838

– 1-year price change: +$26,056 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$49,028 (+30.7%)

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#24. High View

– Typical home value: $208,951

– 1-year price change: +$26,088 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$44,141 (+26.8%)

– Metro area: Winchester

#23. Points

– Typical home value: $212,495

– 1-year price change: +$27,034 (+14.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$52,340 (+32.7%)

– Metro area: Winchester

#22. Chapmanville

– Typical home value: $151,789

– 1-year price change: +$27,828 (+22.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$47,432 (+45.5%)

– Metro area: Logan

#21. Mineral Wells

– Typical home value: $185,452

– 1-year price change: +$27,981 (+17.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$59,599 (+47.4%)

– Metro area: Parkersburg-Vienna

#20. Bloomery

– Typical home value: $216,688

– 1-year price change: +$28,040 (+14.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$42,978 (+24.7%)

– Metro area: Winchester

#19. Ghent

– Typical home value: $245,293

– 1-year price change: +$28,308 (+13.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$55,744 (+29.4%)

– Metro area: Beckley

#18. Capon Bridge

– Typical home value: $240,586

– 1-year price change: +$28,813 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$57,688 (+31.5%)

– Metro area: Winchester

#17. Washington

– Typical home value: $199,274

– 1-year price change: +$29,201 (+17.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$62,345 (+45.5%)

– Metro area: Parkersburg-Vienna

#16. Williamstown

– Typical home value: $198,764

– 1-year price change: +$29,494 (+17.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$64,301 (+47.8%)

– Metro area: Parkersburg-Vienna

#15. Bolivar

– Typical home value: $275,016

– 1-year price change: +$37,548 (+15.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$99,961 (+57.1%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#14. North Hills

– Typical home value: $272,045

– 1-year price change: +$39,658 (+17.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$85,002 (+45.4%)

– Metro area: Parkersburg-Vienna

#13. Martinsburg

– Typical home value: $259,932

– 1-year price change: +$40,011 (+18.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$98,564 (+61.1%)

– Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg

#12. Bunker Hill

– Typical home value: $278,564

– 1-year price change: +$40,030 (+16.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$103,741 (+59.3%)

– Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg

#11. Ranson

– Typical home value: $248,700

– 1-year price change: +$41,165 (+19.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$98,978 (+66.1%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#10. Inwood

– Typical home value: $275,989

– 1-year price change: +$41,974 (+17.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$105,823 (+62.2%)

– Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg

#9. Hedgesville

– Typical home value: $272,609

– 1-year price change: +$43,777 (+19.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$103,520 (+61.2%)

– Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg

#8. Falling Waters

– Typical home value: $305,034

– 1-year price change: +$45,435 (+17.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$108,417 (+55.1%)

– Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg

#7. Gerrardstown

– Typical home value: $278,101

– 1-year price change: +$45,642 (+19.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$108,766 (+64.2%)

– Metro area: Hagerstown-Martinsburg

#6. Kearneysville

– Typical home value: $334,373

– 1-year price change: +$50,285 (+17.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$130,088 (+63.7%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#5. Harpers Ferry

– Typical home value: $345,211

– 1-year price change: +$56,651 (+19.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$142,923 (+70.7%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#4. Shenandoah Junction

– Typical home value: $383,286

– 1-year price change: +$60,225 (+18.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$148,929 (+63.5%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#3. Charles Town

– Typical home value: $369,579

– 1-year price change: +$61,017 (+19.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$139,288 (+60.5%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#2. Summit Point

– Typical home value: $395,143

– 1-year price change: +$62,855 (+18.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$151,876 (+62.4%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

#1. Shepherdstown

– Typical home value: $437,989

– 1-year price change: +$70,339 (+19.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$162,657 (+59.1%)

– Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria