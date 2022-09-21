BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Morgan County, West Virginia has been struggling with results from their May primary after an error with the ballots.

West Virginia’s Secretary of State discovered an inconsistency in Morgan County’s tabulations. Votes were cast but not recorded. County election officials were busy Wednesday trying to correct the problem, working with a software firm that counts the ballots.

“As soon as we are able to locate that data we will print it out. That data can then be added to the totals from elections night,” said Sean Forney, president of the Morgan County Commission.

Technical issues at the county courthouse presented challenges. Eight percent of the primary votes cast were not recorded. That’s 245 votes that just might make a difference in two primary races.

“We could go back to the paper rolls and determine,” said Forney, “Say we come up with 230 of the 245.”

In a Republican House of Delegates race, incumbent Ruth Rowan’s defeat could be reversed. Only 158 votes separated two candidates for county commission.

Final election results will have to be certified by the Morgan County circuit court. The commission will be back at the recount Thursday morning. We’ll be covering the vote canvass. Friday’s deadline to mail ballots to registered Morgan County voters at military installations is adding to the pressure.