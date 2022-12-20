WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Government funding is set to expire this Friday at midnight and with a potential shutdown on the horizon right before the holidays, lawmakers are scrambling to compromise on the $1.7 trillion dollar spending bill.

Some federal workers who spoke to DC News Now are worried about a potential shutdown and others said this wasn’t their first go around. They said they believe the government will resolve the shutdown.

L’Vaughn M. just started working as a contractor with the Department of Energy around three months ago and is worried about the prospect of a government shutdown.

“Hoping that it won’t last forever. I’ve heard war stories about it,” L’Vaughn explained.

Rhea Hood has been a federal worker for 6 years with various agencies. While she hasn’t yet experienced a federal shutdown while working with the Department of Energy, she has worked through two with different federal agencies.

“You know, you could be without for some time but you know I’m not gonna worry about it,” Hood explained.

Early Tuesday, lawmakers proposed the spending bill for the next fiscal year with compromises on funding to aid Ukraine and other defense matters as well as aid for communities recovering from natural disasters. But some key points are causing a standstill for lawmakers which has some federal workers and their families worried.

Vanessa B.’s husband has served as a Marine and now as a civilian federal worker. The couple has experienced at least 5 government shutdowns before Friday’s potential 6th.

“It’s always a challenge when one out of two people stop getting paychecks,” Vanessa explained. “So we’d obviously like to advert a shutdown altogether.”

One federal employee told DC News Now reporter Katie Rhee that some essential workers like members of the military will still receive paychecks if the government does shut down. Others say they will likely receive back pay.

But for contractors, some won’t know if or when they will get their next paycheck like L’Vaughn who is worried about paying for utilities and rent if his paychecks stop due to the shutdown.

“I just got my own place. I don’t want to lose that [in] my first rodeo,” L’Vaughn explained. “I’m going to try to save what I have and hopefully it’ll last long enough until I find something else.”

Other federal workers who spoke to DC News Now say they are not worried.

“Continuing resolutions are usually a political tactic but typically we get our continuing resolutions and we can continue working,” Hood explained. “It’s been enough worry and scare with everything that’s been going on in the last three years, and so I think for those of us who are working and are healthy and happy, that’s going to be the last thing I worry about.”

This fiscal spending package is nearly three months late and now lawmakers have until Friday to come to a decision.