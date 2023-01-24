Listen to live audio from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial above. There will be no live video feed from the courtroom Tuesday. Follow reporter Riley Benson @realrileybenson on Twitter for live updates from the courtroom and tune in to News 2 at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. for full coverage. Scroll down for live blog.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Jury selection resumed for the second day Tuesday as Alex Murdaugh stands trial for the brutal June 7, 2021 murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their Colleton County property.

Judge Clifton Newman, Murdaugh’s attorneys, and prosecutors weeded through three panels of prospective jurors Monday, sifting out those who were ineligible.

The fourth and final panel is expected Tuesday. Once eligible jurors are pulled from that panel, all of the eligible jurors will be combined to form the jury pool. From that, a group of 18 — 12 jurors and six alternates — will be selected.

11:15 a.m. – Judge Newman asked jurors who believed that they could not, for any reason, serve on the jury to stand. He also asked counsel to identify any jurors they may have questions about. Several jurors were held back for further discussion. The rest were dismissed and told to return at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

10:45 a.m. – Judge Newman then moved on to asking about personal or professional connections to the Murdaugh family, Murdaugh’s former law firm PMPED, other parties in the case such as law enforcement and counsel, and a list of over 100 witnesses. Several jurors had connections. Many said that they could remain impartial, while others said their relationships may influence their opinion. The latter were dismissed.

10:30 a.m. – Judge Newman moved to questions specific to the case. He asked anyone who had read, seen, or heard anything about the case or Murdaugh to stand. Several jurors stood. He asked where they got their information and jurors responded with a mix of news, podcasts, the internet, social media, and word of mouth.

Judge Newman asked if any had already formed opinions about Murdaugh’s guilt or innocence and if so, could they put those opinions aside and make a decision based on the evidence presented in court. At least 14 people said no and were dismissed.

10:20 a.m. – Judge Newman transferred service requirements for several jurors who have conflicts serving on such a long trial, such as those who are in school, those who are presently not able to take off work, or those who have certain medical conditions or procedures scheduled.

10:10 a.m. – Judge Newman began asking jurors questions that would disqualify or exempt them from jury service, such as whether they are residents of the county, have any criminal convictions, have previously served within the past year, serve as a primary caregiver, or perform services so essential to a business that the business would shut down without them. Several jurors were dismissed, exempt, or excused.

9:50 a.m. – The clerk began with the roll call, asking each juror the preliminary questions: Where do you work? What do you do? Are you single or married? What does your spouse do? Those who are retired or unemployed were asked to disclose their last place of work.

9:46 a.m. – Court gavels into session. Judge Newman welcomed the fourth and final panel of prospective jurors. Alex Murdaugh stood to greet the panel as Judge Newman read his charges and reminded the panel that Murdaugh pleaded not guilty and is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

9:00 a.m. – Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County courthouse for the second day of jury selection in his murder trial.