CHARLESTON WV (WVNS) – Multiple grants totaling $10,138,940 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) were announced today for places all across West Virginia.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced the funds totaling more than $10 Million. The funding is being provided by ARC in order to improve health care, economic development, housing, and all sorts of endeavors to improve West Virginian infrastructure.

The announcement from the U.S. Senators comes at the same time as WV Congresswoman Carol Miller’s (R-WV) announcement of ARC funds coming to areas including Mullens and Rainelle.

“The grants announced today reflect our commitment to investing in West Virginia’s communities through the ARC. By supporting health care efforts, economic development, recovery services, affordable housing, research, and so much more, this funding will directly benefit our state in a variety of ways. As the Ranking Member of the committee that oversees the ARC, I’ll continue to advocate for the resources West Virginia needs both now and in the future.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

“The Appalachian Regional Commission’s continued investment in revitalizing and strengthening Appalachia is great news for our state and the entire region. The funding announced today will support upgrades to water infrastructure, expand career training and research opportunities, address substance use disorder and more. Investing in our local communities creates good-paying, long-term jobs and spurs economic growth, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects for the Mountain State.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

The individual awards are listed below: