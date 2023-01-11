Governor-elect Wes Moore was in the House chamber Wednesday for the first day of the Maryland 2023 legislative session.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Lawmakers in Annapolis are ready to roll up their sleeves for their Maryland constituents, beginning their 2023 session on Wednesday.

Del. Brooke Grossman (D) from Washington County is a freshman and has been preparing for the day since her November win.

“The best advice I’ve gotten,” said Grossman, “is getting to know who you’re going to be working with, your classmates for the next 90 days. These are the folks I’ll be working with to get the job done.”

The work includes what to do with the state’s $5.5 billion budget surplus.

A Baltimore nonprofit group, Safe Haven, was in Annapolis for the first day of the session, asking for support of transgender women.

“We want help for people with HIV,” says Tamar Jones. “We want to bring awareness to the community.”

Lawmakers will decide about teacher pay raises, paid family leave, increasing the minimum wage and Governor-elect Wes Moore’s plan for “baby bonds.”

Republican Paul Corderman of Washington County is among the people returning to the Maryland State House. As a member of the Senate Budget and Tax Committee, his panel will impact have an impact on people in all regions of the state.

As for the pageantry of Day One, Del. Grossman said that in addition to being excited, she is “ready to get down to business.”

Another thing facing state leaders, including the governor-elect, is a $400 million proposal to upgrade the area by FedEx Field as a possible sweetener to keep the Washington Commanders in Maryland.



