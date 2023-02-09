Some were former leading presidential candidates and business leaders opposed to the dictator rule of President Daniel Ortega

DULLES, Va. (DC News Now) — The hugs and smiles just didn’t stop. Berta Valle was elated to see her husband Felix Maradiaga for the first time in years after he was falsely imprisoned in his home country of Nicaragua.

Maradiaga, a vocal foe of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega who also was one of the leading candidates for that office, was one of 222 political prisoners released at dawn on Thursday in a surprise move that sent them all to the United States.

All of the people — including other candidates who ran for president of that country and business leaders — were flown into Dulles International Airport and arrived just before noon. It took several hours to process the Nicaraguans at the airport, and then family reunions were done at a nearby hotel away from the eyes of reporters.

Some of the people released later described the prison conditions are severely harsh — in some cases with serious isolation, where many lost weight and were not allowed to interact with their cellmates. Others were able to talk to relatives by phone once or twice. All were sentenced to several years in prison on bogus charges of opposing their country.

At the airport hours before the flight landed, the spirit of Nicaragua was everywhere. People draped in the country’s flag, some from far away states, were waiting at the international terminal just for a glimpse of a loved one.

There were daughters who longed to see their mothers, nieces who couldn’t wait to see their uncles — and other Nicaraguan Americans who came from as far away as Texas and New York to greet their fellow country people to show solidarity in what they termed the Nicaraguan diaspora.

Juan Chamarro was taken from his home at night in June of 2021 in front of his wife and daughter. He was tried and sentenced to 13 years. They were not allowed to speak to other cellmates.

“You can imagine being in a cage for a year and eight months. It’s been a very traumatic situation,” Chamarro said. “I haven’t seen my wife, I haven’t seen my daughter. I was only able to talk with her on the phone Jan. 1.

When asked if he ever thought he’d be released to United States custody, Chamarro said doubts lingered.

“It crossed my mind but it never crossed my mind that it would happen now,” he said.

Ariana Gutierrez Pinto’s mother was also taken in Nov. 2021 because of her opposition to the dictatorship. Pinto lives in Maryland.

“It’s surreal. It’s been something that I’ve been waiting for the last 15 months. We would hear they’re going to set them free. Today’s the day. Or it’s going to be tomorrow.”

That was a “form of torture,” she said, “to the family members that we would get the news that she would be on her way.”

But it wasn’t until the phone ran early Thursday, Pinto said, that something was different.

“The phone call from my sister saying, Ariana, she’s coming. She’s coming to you. I was shaking, I left everything. I even left the light on in my office and just came here,” Pinto said.