WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Ari Parker, the Lead Medicare Advisor at Chapter, said “there are two significant changes for this year. The first is that more people are going to qualify for a subsidy through the Affordable Care Act exchange.”

Parker told DC News Now morning anchor, Cory James, “The White House estimates that this change alone could help one million people gain coverage and many of them have families, so it’s a really significant change.”

With millions of Americans trying to save money during inflation, Parker added “the subsidies help significantly in lowering premium costs.”

Open enrollment ends January 15th. Information on plans sold on the marketplace can be found on healthcare.gov.