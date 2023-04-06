WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Former President Donald Trump surrendered Tuesday at a Manhattan courthouse after a New York grand jury voted to indict him.

He faces charges stemming from hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations that he had extramarital sexual encounters.

Political analyst Nathan Sproul with Lincoln Strategy Group weighed in on the indictment and what comes next for Trump and the RNC.

Trump is the first former president to be charged with a crime. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.