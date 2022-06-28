Cassidy Hutchinson became the first former White House staff member to offer testimony before the January 6th Committee.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The January 6th Committee held its sixth hearing Tuesday when Cassidy Hutchinson, who served in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs from 2019 through 2020 and as a Special Assistant to the President in the Chief of Staff’s Office from March 2020 through January 2021, testified.

While appearing before the committee, Hutchinson claimed that the former President Donald Trump grabbed the steering wheel of the car the Secret Service was driving on January 6, trying to direct agents to take him to the Capitol. yelling, “I’m the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now.”

The testimony from Hutchinson did not go unnoticed by the former president, who took to his platform, Truth Social, defending himself and calling out of the illegitimacy of the claims made against him.

Her Fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House Limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is “sick” and fraudulent, very much like the Unselect Committee itself – Wouldn’t even have been possible to do such a ridiculous thing. Her story of me throwing food is also false…and why would SHE have to clean it up, I hardly knew who she was? @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Hutchinson was a major get for the January 6th Committee. She was the first former White House employee to testify in the hearings. Trump claimed he “hardly” knows Hutchinson.

I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and “leaker”), and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned her request down. Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible? I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn’t want her to go, or be a member of the team. She is bad news! @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

There was also testimony that Trump knew he was sending an “armed mob” to the Capitol. On Jan. 6, 2021, an off-duty DEA agent was arrested, and police said there was photographic evidence of the agent with a gun.

Trump went on Truth Social to say the only gun in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was the gun used to kill Ashli Babbitt, who was shot while trying to enter the doors that lead to the Speaker’s Lobby.

Never complained about the crowd, it was massive. I didn’t want or request that we make room for people with guns to watch my speech. Who would ever want that? Not me! Besides, there were no guns found or brought into the Capitol Building…So where were all of these guns? But sadly, a gun was used on Ashli Babbitt, with no price to pay against the person who used it! @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The former president also denied the claim that he sent the MAGA mob to harm Mike Pence.

I NEVER SAID, “MIKE PENCE DESERVES IT (to be hung). Another made up statement by a third rate social climber! @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

And in another post said:

Chaney conveniently left out the snippet in my speech to, “GO PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY.” Isn’t she @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

As of Tuesday (June 28), the January 6th Committee was set to have a couple of more hearings in July. It shared all updates, evidence and testimonies on its official Twitter account.