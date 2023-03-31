Youngkin contends indictment erodes trust in judicial system; Moore says the rule of law must be followed

MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin continued his criticism of Donald Trump’s indictment in New York, saying Friday that the prosecution of the controversial former president may erode trust in America’s legal system.

Youngkin said in a tweet on Thursday that the indictment was “the left’s continued attempts to weaponize our judicial system.” He continued to say that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s actions help to “erode people’s faith in the American justice system and it needs to stop.”

Youngkin continued that refrain in a brief news conference following a prison reform event.

”This is about process and our justice system. The challenge we have right now is that there is eroded faith in our judicial system,” he said.

The indictment in New York of former President Donald Trump has sent shockwaves of reaction across the country and politicians of all stripes have weighed in and generally fall along party lines. Republicans have been mostly critical of the indictment, and Democrats contend the rule of law must be followed.

Former Trump Vice President Mike Pence roundly criticized the indictment as political while President Joe Biden, who won the presidency against Trump in 2020, declined to comment against his rival.

A spokeswoman for newly elected Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, said in a statement that “no one is above the law” and that “this governor is confident that the judicial system will ensure a fair process in this matter.”

But Youngkin argued that the issued regarding alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and ordered by Trump before he became president has already been dealt with in the federal court system.

“And so here we are at a local level,” Youngkin said. “This is my point which is faith in our judicial system is so important.”

“I don’t know anything about hush money payments to prostitutes,” he added about Daniels. “It’s not something I’d know anything about. But what I do know is that when there have been an issue that has been dealt with, then it continues to be dealt with again and again. I think it erodes people’s faith in the judicial system.”

The former president was the first to be indicted in American history. He is reportedly set to turn himself in to New York authorities next Tuesday.

Youngkin chose to criticize the Manhattan prosecutor as being too overzealous.

“This is a prosecutor who told everybody he was going to do this in order to get elected,” the governor said. “I think we’ve got to put this kind of politics down.”