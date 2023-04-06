FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s first overseas trip to Asia later this month has sparked talk that he may possibly enter the GOP presidential primary.

The first-term governor insisted on Thursday that his purpose in also visiting Taiwan – with constant tensions with China – and its president is not burnishing his foreign policy credentials for a possible run in 2024.

In fact, Youngkin wouldn’t even touch the topic.

“As governor of Virginia, I’m extending our relationships that are at the heart of an economy that is really starting to go,” the governor said. “My sole purpose is to represent Virginia and to make sure that these investments that are being made in America by these trusted partners can come to Virginia.”

His trip to Japan, Korea and Taiwan from April 24-29 comes GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy visited Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen this week.

The Republican party and even some Democrats nationally have been critical of China’s opposition to Taiwan’s independence, and China in return has been critical of those who encourage Taiwan’s ambitions.

Youngkin said that his visit is about touting Virginia and bolstering its trade with more Asian countries. It dovetails with his party’s rhetoric toward China, which also has business interests in Virginia.

Still, some say the political optics given the country’s presidential tailwinds are there for Youngkin.

J. Miles Coleman, a political expert at the University of Virginia, said this follows Youngkin bringing up China in his state address to Virginians earlier this year.

”It’s very good politics at least on the Republican side, probably the Democrat side as well, to be seen as tough on China,” Coleman said of Youngkin.

Youngkin, Coleman said, is polling in the single digits for president several months before the first primary but that it’s early with only former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Nikki Haley as declared GOP candidates.

”This may be Youngkin sort of trying to keep his name out there to a Republican electorate,” Coleman said.

Youngkin said his focus is on Virginia and bringing more trade to the Commonwealth.

“I’m excited to be with some of our most trusted trade partners in Korea, and Japan and Taiwan and to further relationships,” the governor said. ”Virginia is one of the best states in America. I plan on making it the best.”