WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Senator Joe Manchin has some decisions to make about his political future.

Does the West Virginia senator run for president in 2024 as Democrat or Independent candidate — or does he seek re-election to his own seat, which could be in serious peril if polls are an indicator?

A Republican candidate is heavily favored in his home state, and one poll shows that Manchin could lose by 22 points to Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who has declared his senate candidacy and is running in the GOP primary.

“I’ve never been afraid of losing any election I’ve been in. I’ve never wanted to lose. I’m a very competitive person,” Manchin said told DC News Now in the second part of an exclusive interview about his future political plans.

Some political pundits have speculated that Manchin might run for president as a way to end his career rather than lose his seat in an increasingly red state.

“Well, you shouldn’t do this because this might happen, you might lose. There’s always a chance of losing in any election,” he said. “Two things: You run scared or unopposed.”

Independent presidential candidates have a tall order. The closest candidate was businessman Ross Perot who won 18.7 % of the national vote in the 1992 presidential race. It was a race that incumbent President George H.W. Bush lost to Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton experts contend because of Perot’s candidacy.

Manchin said he’s undecided on whether he will run for either for office, but he is worried about the country’s direction.

When asked if he’s running as a Democrat or third-party candidate, the senator said, “What I’m considering is how do I stay involved to try to create a narrative of who we are.”

Manchin said he’s in no rush to decide.

“We don’t know what plans lie ahead right now,” he said, adding that he could possibly “retire.”

Both Justice and U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney want Manchin’s job and are running to face each other for the right to face the sitting senator. Or a replacement if Manchin decides not to run.

Manchin warned that polls are not the final result on Election Day.

“These are the same pollsters that said that basically that Barack Obama didn’t have a chance against Hillary Clinton,” he said. “No doubt about it, whoever is on the Republican ticket in West Virginia will be a formidable candidate just because of the dynamic. The demographics have changed so much.”

But Manchin said do not count him out if he decides later this year – his own deadline – to campaign for re-election.

“I’d be running very hard,” he said. “I’m confident of one thing: That no one will outwork me.”