WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced the first-ever U.S. National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia in the United States on Wednesday.

The strategy is a joint effort led by the Domestic Policy Council and National Security Council to counter Islamophobia and hate in all its forms.

“For too long, Muslims in America, and those perceived to be Muslim, such as Arabs and Sikhs, have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks and other discriminatory incidents,” the administration said in a press release.

The statement condemned the recent killing of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Palestinian-American Muslim boy, and the attack on his mother in their home outside of Chicago on Oct. 14.

The administration will also work with community leaders, advocates, members of Congress and others to further develop the strategy.

“Moving forward, the President, Vice President, and our entire Administration will continue working to ensure every American has the freedom to live their lives in safety and without fear for how they pray, what they believe, and who they are,” the statement concluded.