CHARLOTTE, N.C. (DC News Now) — On Friday, the University of Maryland football team will face N.C. State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. As the team prepares for the game, DC News Now provided comprehensive coverage on the road Thursday.

Making their mark

With a win Friday, Maryland football would post back-to-back bowl games, a feat the program has not achieved since 2003, when current head coach Mike Locksley was an assistant under Ralph Friedgen. A win would also give Maryland eight wins in a season for the first time since 2010.

Taulia ready for the challenge

Maryland junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has relished in opportunities to play in big games during his time with the Terps. This has been an up and down season for Tagovailoa, with flashes of greatness but also struggles and injuries. Tagovailoa has tossed 17 touchdowns, 6 interceptions and nearly 3,000 passing yards. He’s ran in four touchdowns. Tagovailoa could declare for the NFL draft after this season, but may return next season.

Homecoming for DJ Glaze

Maryland offensive lineman DJ Glaze grew up just outside of Charlotte and also grew up as a huge Carolina Panthers fan. Glaze tells DC News Now he is excited to play at the Panthers’ Bank of America stadium Friday. Glaze said that dozens of his family and friends will attend the game.

Terps fans are optimistic

As Maryland has a chance to take another step forward as a program, Terps fans made the trip down to Charlotte. A large contingency of Terps fans gathered at a Charlotte restaurant to watch Thursday night’s Maryland men’s basketball game, preparing for the excitement of Friday.