WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — President Joe Biden will visit Montgomery County, Md. to attend a Democratic National Committee event on Aug. 25 in a state officials hope to flip back to blue with strong gubernatorial and attorney general candidates.

As of early Wednesday evening, details had not been released about the visit, but a White House advisory stated that Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were expected to attend. Whether the first lady attends remains in question because she recently was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Democrats are hoping to win back Maryland’s top office holder post with nominee Wes Moore, a best-selling author, military veteran and businessman, who would be the first Black governor in state history if he wins the race against Republican gubernatorial nominee and Donald Trump-backed Dan Cox, a state delegate.

And if he wins in November, attorney general candidate and U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state’s first Black person to hold that role. He faces Michael Peroutka, a far-right and neo-Confederate activist who was once a member of the Anne Arundel council.

Montgomery County is also the home to former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez, who fell to Moore in the gubernatorial primary, and an election battle for the county executive’s post that has raged for weeks with back and forth leads.

It is unclear if Moore or Brown will attend the event.

The Republicans face an uphill battle in Maryland (with a reported 2 to 1 Democratic voter advantage) which has had a moderate Republican governor in Larry Hogan who won two terms. Hogan, who is term-limited, has said publicly that Moore will be the next governor and that he expects damage to Republicans up and down the ticket.

The president is kicking off the campaigning season for the midterm elections as his administration has been dealing with inflation and high gas prices that have dipped in recent days with the specter of the GOP eyeing winning back control of Congress.