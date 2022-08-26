BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — An elementary school in Prince George’s County is getting a taste of several new cultures this upcoming school year as dozens of refugee kids start school for the first time in the U.S. on Monday.



Templeton Elementary School in Bladensburg is getting nearly 70 new students from all across the world. Interim principal Amy Robinson says it will be a challenge for teachers and students but seeing their progress will be rewarding.

“We’re a very diverse school and I believe we are one of, if not the most diverse elementary school in Maryland,” said Robinson.



Several apartment complexes in the Bladensburg area partner with refugee settlement agencies. With wars happening around the world, this school year Templeton Elementary will see more refugee students.



“You get to learn about so many different cultures and so many different backgrounds. As staff members we learn a lot too and we change our practices based on what we learn about our students and what type of students we have at that particular time,” said Robinson.



She says the language barrier and grade level expectations are some of the many obstacles teachers will face this school year.



“Just because they’re speaking, learning to speak English, there are different levels of that. Even with that some of them may have come to the country as a fifth graders, but had school for many years in their native country whereas some might come here as fifth graders and this might be their first experience in school ever. So there are so many different ranges,” she said.



Robinson says the school has many teachers dedicated to helping English Language Learners.



“We have two ESOL teachers at every grade level and then we have three teachers that are dedicated to just work with the newcomers that are brand new to the country. So I feel like working [and] collaborating as with the ESOL team and they work with the classroom teachers,” she said.



With time Robinson says they’ll find the right learning techniques for each student.



“The great part is that our students are eager to learn. So it’s fulfilling because if you can figure it out, and when you figure out what you need to do for that student, then they grab on to it and they grow and they want more so it’s really fulfilling.”

Robinson says staff is preparing and looking forward to setting the tone for the new students on Monday.



“We want them to feel welcome. We want them to be safe, and we want them to know that we really care about them, because a smile translates of course to any language. The more they know we care, they more they’re willing to give and the motivated they are to be successful.” she said.