BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Residents in Bowie, MD are demanding transparency from Prince George’s County council members regarding zoning changes in their area. Members of “Concerned Citizens of Prince George’s County District 4 and Surrounding Areas” say they’re frustrated with changes being made to master plans for future land use decisions.

“You can’t have special zoning rules that are put in place just to benefit a view and disadvantage others and that’s what they’ve been doing all along and this is just not right. And we’re finally trying to put a stop to it,” said member Micheal Bridges.

The group filed a lawsuit in the Maryland Court of Special Appeals against the county over rezoning changes regarding building new townhomes near Freeway Airport. They won the case in June 2022.



“They have been trying to find ways to really push this development through in whatever way they can,” said Bridges.

He says the County Council made amendments to the rezoning rules without input from the public despite already having a master plan with recommendations from the public.



“I think what we are trying to convey to him was our dissatisfaction with the process,” he said in regards to a conversation the group had with County Council Chair Calvin Hawkins during a rally. “So you have two years of development and then the last week you come in and you completely switch out all of the policy recommendations that the planning board had made, without an opportunity for the public to comment.”

The idea of more homes being built in the area has a direct impact on the community especially when it comes to traffic.

“It’s a very small sort of country road, and the traffic is already close to what we would consider close to maximum capacity. We just don’t see how, you know, we’re not going to be affected when you dump 500 more homes there,” he said.

Concerned Citizens of Prince George’s County District 4 plans to have a meeting with County Council Chair Hawkins to get their questions answered soon.

“This is sort of a precursor that potentially could happen in the future for other areas of the county when their master plans come up for being updated,” said Bridges. “I personally, I am not opposed to just generic general development. What I am for is what the professionals at the planning board have proposed, which is smart growth.”

