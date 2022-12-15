PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Prince George’s County Deputy Sheriff Corporal was charged with rape and assault after an alleged assault that happened in October.

Police said that Prince George’s County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs was arrested on Tuesday, December 13.

Officials said that they were made aware of a prior incident between Burroughs and a woman he knew in September of 2022. They said that both Burroughs and the woman got temporary protective orders, but they were both dismissed later.

The woman got another temporary protective order on October 24, but it was dismissed after a hearing on December 12.

Burroughs was suspended without pay after the first incident.

Police said that they were given evidence on December 12 that Burroughs had sexually assaulted a woman. This information was forwarded to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Burroughs was still suspended and placed on a no duty status without pay. He had been with the sheriff’s office for nine years.

“The charges against this deputy are very concerning. Law enforcement officers take an oath to protect others, not abuse them. Those who live and work in Prince George’s County deserve the very best from its public safety community, and the behavior alleged in this case runs counter to that expectation,” Sheriff John D.B. Carr said in a release.