COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of Prince George’s County residents and leaders filled the University of Maryland Alumni Center to hear the County Executive unveil her $5.4 billion budget plan for the fiscal year 2024.

“The investments we’re making in the fiscal year 2024 budget create a financial foundation that will allow us to meet the immediate needs of residents and ensure our county can prosper in the future,” said County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

One challenge leaders are facing is that 62% of the budget is required to be invested in the school system, and 20% must go towards public safety. This leaves only 18% for county leaders to invest in other priorities for the county.

With just a little over $2 billion to invest in the future of the county, Alsobrooks said they’re going to make it work.

“Despite the challenges of this budget, we are still making critical people-centered investments that will improve government services and raise our residents’ quality of life,” said Alsobrooks. “These investments will also help us build a future-proof Prince George’s by growing the commercial tax base and ensuring we can finally stop balancing our budget on the backs of homeowners.”

Here’s where the proposed funding will go:

$2.79 billion – Education/Youth Development

$394.7 million – Safe Neighborhoods to help combat violent crime and road safety

$308.8 million – Environment and Beautification

$45.25 million – Affordable Housing

$37.1 million – Economic Development including Blue Line Corridor Project, and opportunities for local businesses

Health & Human Services including mental health resources $59.48 million

Several residents like Jaqueline Rivers says she’s excited that funding for seniors was considered in the budget.

“I think a lot of things have been incorporated to the budget that we really need as seniors like housing, taxes, all of that stuff,” she said.

For some the Blue Line Corridor Project is something they’re looking forward to.

“If you ever traveled or been outside of our area, you go to these places that are known for something. We will be known for something like the blue line corridor. So I’m excited for that,” said LaTasha Ward.

While other residents are hoping Alsobrooks plan to invest the in the county and generate more revenue instead of relying so much on taxes, will help Prince Georgians save money in the future.

“I’d like to have a little bit more money in my pocket,” said one senior.

The proposed budget must be brought in front of the County Council for approval.