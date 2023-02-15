HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday night Prince George’s County residents gained clarity on a major development coming to the county’s Blue Line Corridor. Dozens of people filled a room Peppermill Community Center to hear more about the project from the County Executive’s administration, and to have their questions answered on the impact it will have on the community.

The project will be a sports and entertainment destination for the county. It will include an amphitheater, market hall, youth sports fieldhouse, central library and cultural center, and a civic plaza. County leaders made it clear that the project’s goal is to be a catalyst for several opportunities like jobs, businesses, tourism and more.

During the meeting affordable housing was a big concern many residents touched on. Some were worried about property taxes increasing, and being able to afford apartments, and homes in the area when this new development comes.

“What mechanism are you putting in place so that the seniors that are sitting here that are homeowners don’t lose their home and can pass it on to their grandkids so they don’t go somewhere else,” said one resident.

Angie Rodgers, Chief Administrative Officer for the Economic Development for the County says they’ve watched the impact new developments have had in other areas and they’ve used it as a guide of what not to do.

“I think that plans around economic growth sort of often they start with the jobs, they start with the jobs, they start trying to attract more commercial prospects and then by the time they realize they also need to focus on affordable housing, and they need to focus on what low and moderate income communities and families need, it’s a much more expensive prospect to help those households,” said Rodgers.

“It was important to us to start with everything upfront. We’ve seen it happen in all the communities around us so you know how this goes. So let’s focus on it now, and let’s focus on it at a time where in some respects we can put much fewer resources in and see a much bigger impact. So when we set the affordable housing goal, we set the goal for fresh food retail, we’re setting these goals so that we make space and keep space for a range of households,” she continued.

Among other questions, residents asked about job opportunities, environmentally friendly aspects of the project and more.

This is the first briefing of many to update the community on the progress made on the Blue Line Corrdior and other developments projects near transit.