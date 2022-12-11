TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — In Prince George’s County two local non-profits are spreading holiday cheer to families in underserved communities. Hope At The Cross in partnership with Together We Can fulfilled Christmas wish lists for several families.

“Some of these family members called me and they were telling me they didn’t have, some of them are taking care of other people’s children. Some of them have lost their jobs and they just didn’t have it so we want them to know that they’re not alone and that they’re out here and we care about them and we’re going to be here for them,” said Jeanette Brandon, Founder of Together We Can.

Items included iPads, laptops, sneakers, clothes and more. Parents even received $100 gift cards.



“We hope that in that moment they can just have some peace some joy, some happiness, you know and some encouragement to keep going and to keep persevering through whatever it is that they may be facing,” said Donnie Frayer, President and Co-founder for Hope At The Cross.

For the past seven years Hope At The Cross has worked to support kids that have been impacted by trauma across Prince George’s County. What was once a meeting for a small men’s bible group turned into a commitment of giving back to families every year.

“It can be challenging for kids that’s in the underserved communities in have been impacted by trauma. So we want to let them know that they are loved. And you know, we’re just brothers and sisters compelled by our faith, you know, to do that to just be the hands and feet of Christ and just bless kids,” said Frayer.

“PG County has organizations, small organizations that are here to try trying to help them and try to let them know that no matter what they go through, everybody in your county is going through something and we just want them to know that we’re here for them,” said Brandon.

For more information on the work either non-profits do in the area, you can visit Hope At The Cross, or e-mail Together We Can’s non-profit at Jjadcc48@gmail.com



