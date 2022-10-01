DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — In Prince George’s County, residents are frustrated with the growing amount of litter they’re seeing in their neighborhoods. Now they’re taking matters into their own hands by cleaning it up themselves.

Sonia Staples is a longtime resident of District Heights; seeing the amount of litter piling up near Forestville Rd. as she drives by every day is something she’s not proud of.

“I don’t want this to be a reflection of my neighborhood,” said Staples.

On Saturday, District Heights Commissioner Anthony Tilghman hosted a community clean-up to take matters into their own hands.

“We have to be the change that we want to see in our own communities., and I think that’s what we have to just show people what we want our communities to be like. I think if we’re constantly doing this and making the effort to clean up then people will do the same,” said Tilghman. “When the campaign season was happening Marlboro Pike was full of signs and it was like full of dirt and it had never been clean. I always looked at it and I said I wonder when were they’re going to clean it?”

Despite rainy weather preventing people from showing up Tilghman and Staples insisted on getting the work done together. The two walked around Marlboro Pike, picking up a lot of litter, especially near local businesses.



“I think this is something that we need to talk to the business owners because at the end of the day is a reflection of the community but also a reflection on their businesses. If somebody is driving past and they see dirt in a building in a business, they will not feel comfortable to come over there and patronize that business,” said Staples.



The community event comes just a few days after the County Executive Angela Alsobrooks launched a 120-day initiative to increase efforts in cleaning up litter and mowing the grass to keep the county clean.



“I think the theme is gorgeous Prince George’s and dirt is not part of being gorgeous, [it’s] something that is clean something that is presentable,” said Staples.

Staples and Tilghman say it starts with the community and it should be an all-hands-on-deck effort.

“I feel a sense of pride because I know that if I drive tomorrow, I drive later on today on forest hill road. I know I had a part in making sure that other community looks clean,” said Staples.

Tilghman hopes to plan more community clean-up events in the future.