MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — The constant hum coming from data centers in Prince William County is driving community members past the point of frustration. Now, they’re pushing for change — not only in policy but in who would vote for it.

On Monday afternoon, people who live near Amazon Data Centers rallied in front of the Amazon Web Services building on Tanner Way in Manassas in opposition of expanding data centers.

The rallygoers said noise emitting from data centers, like the one on Tanner Way, are disrupting their lives — making a night’s sleep impossible and causing stress, anxiety, and migraines.

“And is the payoff of increased tax revenues worth it — or even needed — if it drives residents to migrate out of the county to escape the risks and costs?” Spencer Snakard, who represented Protect Fauquier, asked the crowd.

Snakard was one of a handful of speakers who urged the pause of future data center proposals, including the Devlin Technology Park and Prince William Digital Gateway.

“Unless you demand to be protected from reckless development, your future will look and sound like this,” Gainesville Citizens for Smart Growth’s Bill Wright said.

In an interview following the protest, Prince William County Resident Ronda Reese said she’s attended government meetings and is upset with the county’s leaders.

“I have no confidence or trust in my local government,” she told DC News Now. “That’s pretty bad.”

Reese said she hears the noise 24/8 and said, while she’s not opposed to data centers, they’ve been placed in harmful spots.

“We all value and understand the importance of data centers,” Reese said. “But not near schools, not near residential areas, not near culturally significant areas.”

“Can they even assure our children are protected from catastrophic industrial noise in their classrooms?” Kathy Kulick added during prepared remarks.

Many of the protesters are backing a recall effort for Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler — one that started because of alleged conflicts of interest due to Amazon stock holdings.

“It’s very clear that it’s about the money,” Reese said.

DC News Now reached out to Wheeler for comment on the protest.