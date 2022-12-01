ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — For the second straight year, the Quince Orchard Cougars football team is undefeated and the Maryland 4A state champions.

The Cougars defeated Flowers 32-7 in the state title game Thursday. It was 10-7 in the third quarter before the Cougars closed the game out strong with a defensive touchdown, safety and another two rushing scores.

The win marks head coach John Kelley’s 100th as the program’s head coach, his third title as head coach and the school’s fifth football title all-time.

Flowers finishes the year with a 13-1 record, making their first state title game appearance in school history.